A man has built a following of more than 219,000 people on Instagram by posting videos that carry a positive message about disability.

Joseph Bird, from Solihull in the West Midlands, has cerebral palsy.

Every week he posts videos of his work in the gym, including boxing lessons.

The 28-year-old received nearly 24,000 likes for a video on the photo-sharing platform encouraging more disabled people to drive.

Video journalist: John Bray