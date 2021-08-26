There are fears the legacy of the Commonwealth Games will not benefit all communities in Birmingham.

People in the city have been told by organisers it will create thousands of jobs and accelerate regeneration efforts.

But some community leaders have questioned if everyone will benefit.

"I do not think the legacy will cater much for the inner city," Lincoln Moses, who runs a sports hub, said.

The site he runs, Holford Drive Sports Hub in Perry Barr, will have £500,000 spent on it after the Games by Sport England and the city council.

The work will create a multi-use floodlit pitch but Mr Moses said he remains concerned legacy promises will neglect the most vulnerable.