Two gymnasts from Birmingham have their sights set on competing at the Commonwealth Games in the city this summer.

Joe Fraser has trained with the City of Birmingham Gymnastics Club since he was a child.

The 23-year-old is the parallel bars World Champion and wants to represent England in his home city come July.

Alongside him in the ambition is British all-round champion Joshua Nathan, who over the next few months will compete at a number of qualification events.

The pair said representing Team England in Birmingham would mean everything to them.