Groups share £2m for Birmingham Commonwealth Games community projects
More than 100 community groups from a range of faiths and backgrounds have secured a share of £2m to produce cultural projects alongside the Commonwealth Games.
The Games open on 28 July, while the Birmingham 2022 Festival will see a huge cultural programme alongside sporting events.
Communities from across the city are also reflecting on their heritage - generations of families settled in the Midlands after relocating from other Commonwealth nations.