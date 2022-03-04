Paulette Hamilton has celebrated becoming the first black MP for Birmingham.

Her victory in the Erdington by-election saw Labour increase its share of the vote, although turnout was much reduced compared with the 2019 general election.

The by-election was held following the sudden death of veteran MP Jack Dromey.

Ms Hamilton, a nurse, said she was still pinching herself after the result.

