Driver Matthew Bowater was travelling north on the M6 when he spotted a Just East cyclist pedalling away.

Dashcam footage captured the food delivery worker, who was wearing a helmet and a Just Eat delivery bag, cycling northbound near Birmingham's Spaghetti Junction.

Mr Bowater posted the footage on social media.

Just Eat said it was investigating.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and in line with these, we would expect all drivers associated with Just Eat to act responsibly and respectfully at all times," it said.

The Highway Code states that cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders must not use the motorway.