A man who repeatedly stabbed a wounded teenager after chasing him into a shop has been convicted of murder.

Derlano Samuels, 17, was stabbed in the street by Cam'Ron Dunn in Cape Hill, Smethwick, on 1 May 2021, police said.

Police said what caused "horrifying violence" was not clear. Dunn, 19, is due to be sentenced on 13 May at Wolverhampton Crown Court.