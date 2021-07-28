Birmingham 2022 Festival opens with Wondrous Stories show
The Birmingham 2022 Festival starts on Thursday evening as part of celebrations around the summer's Commonwealth Games.
The festival, which runs from March to September will feature a host of performances designed to reflect the region's creativity and diversity.
Birmingham 2022 Executive Producer Raidene Carter said it would create "a global platform to show off the home-grown talent of the West Midlands".
It all starts with performances of Wonderous Stories 17-20 March, showcasing dance, acrobatics and aerial displays.