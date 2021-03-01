A Birmingham social enterprise is celebrating a decade of delivering job opportunities for young adults in the city.

Miss Macaroon has so far put more than 130 people through a special training course to hopefully make them more employable.

Company founder Rosie Ginday received the MBE for her work mentoring young people.

Miss Macaroon's MacsMAD initiative provides people who are low in confidence, suffering mental health issues or have been long-term unemployed with access to a 10-week course where they work alongside professional chefs.