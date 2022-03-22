A court has backed journalist Chris Mullin in a legal fight against police who wanted him to reveal a source over the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Mr Mullin successfully campaigned for the 1991 release of the so-called Birmingham Six, the innocent men jailed over the deaths of 21 people in a miscarriage of justice.

His work contributed to their convictions being quashed, and the West Midlands force said his notes revealed who was really responsible, heading to the courts in a bid to get him to share names.

But Mr Mullin maintained he had the right to keep sources anonymous. On Tuesday, a judge at the Old Bailey ruled in his favour, with the former MP saying outside court his actions were in the public interest.