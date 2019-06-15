A man who had a stroke aged just 29 is calling for a greater appreciation of the condition - and the hidden disabilities that accompany it.

Adam Hayes, who is now 37, spoke out as ITV's Emmerdale drama delivered a stroke storyline around character Marlon Dingle.

Adam was living in Nottingham at the time of his stroke in 2013, but relocated to Birmingham after treatment at the city's Moseley Hall Hospital.

He's rebuilt his career in the hospitality industry, but said: “The issues I’ve found since my stroke have been hidden disabilities.

"There are things I used to do that I can’t do and I never will be able to again.

"I can't begin to describe how devastating it is."

Adam is now working with the Stroke Association to support other young people who may have suffered strokes.

"My message to other young survivors is, believe in what abilities you have, understand the journey is a long one, and most importantly learn to start again.

“For me this is a new life. A chance to rebuild and start again."