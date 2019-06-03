Bodycam footage released by West Midlands Police shows the moment two brothers launched a knife attack on officers at a busy shopping centre.

PCs Leon Mittoo and James Willetts were attacked after trying to question the men, who had been spotted carrying large backpacks and wearing gloves on the sunny day.

The camera caught the moment shoppers fled screaming at Queens Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich.

Parminder Hunjan, aged 36, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, of Frank Road, Smethwick, were found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm during the violence in West Bromwich.

They had previously admitted possessing offensive weapons.