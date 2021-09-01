A mother and daughter from Birmingham say they have been left in "fear of their lives", accusing the police of failing to tackle a drugs gang operating in a neighbouring property.

Sharon and Hannah, whose names have been changed to protect their identity, said they had resorted to leaving a makeshift weapon by their door because no-one was taking action.

West Midlands Police said it was sorry if the family felt the force could have done more to help.

A senior officer added: "We needed time to build the intelligence picture before we could obtain a drugs search warrant.

"The ex-tenant of the property has been referred for social services support.

"We believe his address was potentially 'cuckooed' by drugs offenders and that he'd been exploited.”