Social workers and other agencies should have acted "more swiftly" and with "more urgency" before the death of a boy found frozen in a garden, Birmingham Children's Trust said.

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died alone and in a cold garden from an asthma attack in Birmingham in November 2017.

His mother Laura Heath, 40, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter and admitted four counts of child cruelty.

There had been a series of warnings over the previous two years which culminated in a meeting where different agencies discussed the case.

CEO of Birmingham Children's Trust Andy Couldrick said those involved had failed to share enough information.

He added Hakeem said he felt "frightened" and staff should have acted more swiftly on his concerns.

Birmingham Children's Trust was established almost six months after Hakeem's death, following years of criticism of council-run children's services.