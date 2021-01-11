The search is on to find the owners of a photo album found lying in a Birmingham street more than 10 years ago.

Retired transport manager John Jones found the album, containing pictures of weddings, days out by the sea and family outings, while he was taking a stroll during his lunch break back in 2009.

Mr Jones took it back to his office at Digbeth Coach Station, intending to reunite the album with its owner, but ended up forgetting about it until recently when he retired.

The photos appear to be from the 1940s and 50s and Mr Jones admits feeling a little guilty for leaving them in his drawer for so long.