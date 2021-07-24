Tributes have been paid to a blind man who has completed a charity cycle ride from Colditz Castle in Germany back to his home town of West Bromwich.

Dave Heeley, known as Blind Dave, arrived at the Hawthorns stadium on Sunday afternoon, completing the 800 miles (1,287km) in seven days.

Mr Heeley, 64, used a tandem bicycle and rode alongside six other members of Team Blind Dave to raise money for The Albion Foundation.

The cyclist said the journey had been an "incredible, unbelievable adventure". He added it had been "gruelling, painful and joyful".

He was joined on the final stage of the journey from Meriden by other cyclists, including West Midlands Police Chief Constable Sir Dave Thompson, former West Brom footballer Chris Brunt and Lisa McNally, Sandwell's Director of Public Health.

Video journalist: John Bray

