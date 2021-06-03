Twenty years on from the surprise hit Bend It Like Beckham, what is the film's legacy and how did it influence the lives of young South Asian footballers?

The film told the story of a young British-Indian girl with a passion for football and for many it was a cultural moment that remains timeless.

BBC Radio WM presenter Amber Sandhu spoke to football freestyler Kaljit Atwal and Birmingham City Under-21 player Layla Banaras about how the film shaped their careers in sport.