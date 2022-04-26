A teenager with cerebral palsy from Walsall is appealing to the public to help him find a new voice.

Daniel Challis, 18, currently uses a communication device to speak but it has a robotic voice and the student is appealing for people with a regional accent to help.

Daniel wants to sound like his family and says a new voice with a Walsall accent will help boost his confidence when he goes to college in September.

BBC Radio WM is inviting its listeners to send in a new voice for Daniel.