Bodycam footage has captured the moment a killer was arrested at his workplace JD Sports the morning after he and his brother murdered a man as he left his home in Birmingham.

Ridhwaan and Mohammed Farouk had denied murder, but were convicted after police said the younger brother had confessed to a manager at work.

Both brothers have been found guilty of the murder of Amin Talea, 20, who died after he was found by a passer-by on Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, with a stab wound to his abdomen in October.