A trio of retired Birmingham friends are creating a mobile shower unit for homeless people in the city.

Don Russell, Bruce Loudon and Ewen Kinnear dreamed up the plan at one of their regular walking football sessions in Acocks Green.

They have teamed up with London-based ShowerBox and hope to launch the service in Birmingham over the summer, once a week in the grounds of St Philip's Cathedral.

To help with the cost of building the ShowerBox, and running it, the three friends will be running 10k at the Great Birmingham Run on Sunday.

