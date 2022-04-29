The mother of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash is appealing for information to track down those responsible.

Darren Whitehouse, 43, was on a pavement talking to a friend when he was struck by a car in Tipton, West Midlands, on 27 February.

His mother, Susanne Timmins, heard the crash and made an emotional appeal for help from the community.

"I really need someone to come forward. It could have been anybody's son," she said.

"I need justice for my son."

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information to trace those responsible.