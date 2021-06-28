Time-lapse footage has captured the moment a 92-tonne footbridge was installed across the A45 near Solihull.

The new bridge will be used by cyclists and pedestrians travelling to the National Exhibition Centre as well as Birmingham International railway station and the airport.

It spans almost 60m (197ft) and was lowered into position on the evening of 30 April by a team of 30 technical specialists and engineers from National Highways.

It was installed as part of a £282m upgrade to the M42 junction six, designed to reduce traffic.