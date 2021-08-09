Time-lapse footage has captured a motorway bridge being demolished.

The bridge, which runs over Junction 10 of the M6 at Walsall, is believed to have carried traffic for some 50 years and disappeared in under 48 hours, National Highways said.

To enable the south bridge to be removed, Junction 10 was closed at 20:00 BST on Friday and traffic was diverted until 01:30 on Monday.

It is the latest stage in a £78m upgrade of the junction in a bid to cut congestion.

The two existing bridges, which carry traffic over the motorway, have been replaced by new structures, which increase the number of lanes around the junction from two to four.

The north bridge is expected to be demolished later this month.