A new flood protection system that lifts a whole house above rising waters is currently undergoing tests.

The houses have been designed in the West Midlands and built by the Hadley Group using lightweight materials.

Incorporating jacks, they can be elevated up to 1.5m (5ft) above any water in the event of a flood.

The firm describes them as a "game-changer", opening up new areas for building.

Currently, they are undergoing wave, wind and log impact testing at a base in Oxford.