A former nurse who has become the first black mayor of Wolverhampton wants to inspire young people in believing "anything is possible".

Councillor Sandra Samuels is the first politician of African Caribbean heritage to hold the post in 200 years.

Ms Samuels said: "We've not really had many African Caribbean individuals becoming councillors in the city and it's taken us 200 years to get here.

"For me, I dared to dream."

She will take over the role from Greg Brackenridge when councillors take a vote at Wednesday's annual council meeting.