CCTV footage has captured a thief pawning a stolen bracelet after murdering a pensioner who died when he was tied up in a burglary.

David Varlow, 78, died of a stress-induced heart attack after being bound to a chair during a break-in at his home in Halesowen in November.

In the footage, released by West Midlands Police, Mr Varlow’s killer Adris Mohammed is seen using his bank card and purchasing a drink.

Mohammed, 44, has been found guilty of murder as well as two counts of burglary, attempted burglary and fraud.