Footage has captured emergency services outside a Sainsbury's in Birmingham where seven people have been treated by paramedics after reporting breathing difficulties.

A 50m cordon has been placed around the supermarket on Longbridge Lane in Longbridge, Birmingham, after emergency services were called shortly before 10:00 BST.

West Midlands Fire Service said the supermarket was evacuated prior to its arrival, with several other premises within the cordon also evacuated.

Sainsbury's has been contacted by the BBC for comment.