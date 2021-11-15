Hundreds of volunteers are helping to make the costumes for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games which will be held at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham.

There are about 3,500 costumes being created for the ceremonies by 30 professional staff, but 205 volunteers are helping to realise the designs with one describing the experience as an "opportunity of a lifetime".

Volunteer Sarah Smith, from Herefordshire, said: "I'm 70, it'll never happen again, and the clothes that I'm helping to make are going to be shown throughout the world and it's beyond exciting for me."