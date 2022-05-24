A fan's mobile phone footage captured the moment he was hit by a police officer in an unprovoked attack outside Villa Park stadium in 2015.

Following a misconduct hearing by West Midlands Police a year later, PC Paul Knowles was told to complete training.

However, during court action the force apologised and paid out a six-figure compensation to the victim Bryan Allden, who was left with a badly damaged hand and subsequently lost his job.

Seven years later Det Con Knowles has been sacked after sharing information about a murder suspect on his personal mobile phone.

Mr Allden said it was "long overdue".