It has been 50 years since Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham, one of the UK's best-known concrete structures, was opened to motorists.

It is officially called Gravelly Hill Interchange and thousands of motorists travel through it every day. But beneath the traffic, a father and son team work together to maintain and keep the structure safe.

Michael Del-Giudice has helped maintain Spaghetti Junction for more than 30 years and his son Lewis said conversations about the intertwining structure over the dinner table inspired him to take up a job in engineering.

Lewis said learning from his father's experience "fills me with joy".

Michael admits he is a "proud dad" and loves his son's "positive attitude and enthusiasm" to keep Spaghetti Junction standing strong for 50 years.