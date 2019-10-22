Anger as Birmingham's 'Floozy in the Jacuzzi' out of action

Birmingham City Council has tweeted footage of the damage caused to the plant room of a landmark fountain in the city.

The council leader condemned the person who put the "Floozy in the Jacuzzi" out of action, just days after water was restored to the landmark fountain.

Footage emerged on Thursday evening of the water feature in Victoria Square full of detergent.

The fountain, officially called The River, had only been switched back on earlier that day.

The cost of damage to the plant room runs into thousands of pounds, Councillor Ian Ward said.