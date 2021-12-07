The cousin of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes said she had concerns about how long actions outlined in a review into the six-year-old's death would take to be brought in.

Arthur died at his step-mother's home in Solihull in June 2020 after facing months of abuse at the hands of her and his father.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were subsequently jailed for murder and manslaughter respectively.

A national review prompted by his death and that of 18-month-old Star Hobson concluded the families' concerns had not been taken seriously enough and recommended a reorganisation of safeguarding services to avoid mistakes happening in future.

Arthur's cousin Bernie Dixon said she appreciated the ideas in the report but said: "How long are we going to wait for this new hub and all the new services to be trained and to know what they're doing?"

She added "to say that a mistake is the reason we don't have [Arthur] is not enough".

A spokesperson for Solihull Council said work had already started to bring together those "who have to safeguard and protect our children in Solihull".

