The future of a skate park in Birmingham, which boasts a 10-year-old Olympic hopeful, could be in jeopardy as it faces possible redevelopment.

Campaigners said Bournbrook Skate Park was under threat from a social housing application.

Built by volunteers, they said the skate park had become a place for people to "express themselves" and Rory, 10, who uses the site is training with Team GB.

The volunteers who make up Birmingham Skate Space established a community interest company in 2020, saying they liaised with the council about how to run it without a cost to the authority.

The council said all feedback would be considered before a final decision was made.