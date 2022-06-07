Birmingham school tribute to ex-pupil and soldier killed by elephant
A Birmingham school has paid tribute to a former pupil and soldier who was killed by a charging elephant as he worked to protect wildlife in Malawi.
Coldstream Guardsman Mathew Talbot, from Great Barr, suffered fatal injuries during an anti-poaching patrol in May 2019.
His family has worked with staff at Meadow View School to install a bench in his memory.
"The thought that the children here, where Matt was happy, are going to carry on with his memory is just wonderful," his mum Michelle said.