A student nurse says she has posted footage of her headbutt attack to highlight the ordeals women can face in public.

Kareena Patel, 19, was hurt on her way home by a stranger who had catcalled her.

She said she was proud to have shared the video on social media, with users' comments in response reflecting regret they did not speak out after incidents of their own.

Ms Patel sustained a bloody nose and bruising in the attack in Birmingham on 3 June, which is being investigated by police who say they have yet to make arrests.