With the 2022 Commonwealth Games just around the corner, for one coach it'll be all about "legacy".

Adam Ruckwood, from Halesowen, should know - he won gold at the 1994 Games in Victoria, Canada.

Today he is head coach of the City of Coventry Swimming Club and says he is rarely recognised.

But he said Birmingham's role as host of the Games next month would give people a chance to be proud of their city, while the new pool in Sandwell would benefit swimmers young and old.

Video journalist: Peter Jones