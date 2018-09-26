It may not always feel like balmy Barcelona, or sweltering Seville, but the often-inclement weather in Birmingham along with its architecture is providing inspiration for a Spanish artist.

Daniel Lopez moved to Birmingham six years ago from Andalusia.

He often sees beauty where others may not and he’s even used the British rain to fuel his creativity.

"I came to Birmingham in 2015 and it was a shocking change for me," Mr Lopez said.

"When I became adapted, it was incredible."

A film by Andy Grindley