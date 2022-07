A woman, whose home was left badly damaged after a gas explosion in which her neighbour was killed, says she is "heartbroken" after being there for five years.

Nadine Foster lived next door to a 79-year-old woman, named locally as Doreen Rees-Bibb, who was found dead at the property where the blast originated in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 26 June.

Ms Foster's privately rented home will be demolished in the coming days.