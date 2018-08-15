A wheelchair basketball team is hoping the Commonwealth Games will bring more young people into their sport.

Players and coaches with the Warwickshire Bears say they have not seen local children playing the sport over the past 10 years.

There are fears that without more participation, junior competitions could "simmer out".

But that, the team hopes, could be avoided if the sport cuts through with audiences when the Games get under way in Birmingham later this month.

Video journalist: Peter Jones.