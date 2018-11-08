Timelapse footage captured the making of a giant statue of King Kong, which is set to be installed in Birmingham in time for the Commonwealth Games

The gorilla sculpture, synonymous with the city for many, will be displayed at a pop-up park on Great Hampton Row, near the Jewellery Quarter.

It comes 50 years after the original statue by artist Nicholas Monro was on show for just four months in 1972.

Marcus Hawley, from project organisers Cordia Blackswan, said King Kong was a "cultural memory" in the city.