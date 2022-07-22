West Midlands Police has been loaned five electric motorbikes to use during the Commonwealth Games.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWires will be part of the police bike escort team, which will accompany VIPs throughout the two-week sporting spectacle.

Birmingham 2022 has pledged to leave a "carbon neutral legacy".

Traffic Inspector Sion Hathaway, said: “We’re really grateful to Harley-Davidson and Zero for donating the bikes to our Traffic Unit during the period of the Games.

“It gives us extra resilience, demonstrates our commitment to a 'green games' and will be real head-turners as they are used operationally on our VIP and competitor escorts.”