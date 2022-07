The Queen's Baton has passed through Sandwell, three days before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Baton bearers carried it in the six towns of Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury and West Bromwich.

At the opening ceremony on Thursday in Birmingham, the baton will complete a journey that began at Buckingham Palace last year, when the Queen sent it on its way.