Commonwealth Games: Huge crowd cheers baton bearer Sir Lenny Henry
Sir Lenny Henry carried the Queen's Baton into Birmingham's Victoria Square on Wednesday evening before its final leg ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Huge crowds gathered in the city centre square for the occasion.
Thursday's final leg of the baton relay will see it travel to Birmingham Children's Hospital and then Aston University and the Jewellery Quarter before visiting a number of parks in the city.
Its journey will end at the Games' opening ceremony later.