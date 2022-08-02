William and Kate at Commonwealth Games

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their daughter, Princess Charlotte, have been in the West Midlands on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

As well as watching some action, the royal couple visited the Team England Futures programme, a partnership between charity SportsAid, of which Catherine is patron, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England.

Team England Futures will see about one thousand talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind the scenes.

Futures aims to better prepare athletes to deliver medal winning performances as Team England, Team GB or Paralympics GB debutants at future Games.