'It's vital to back LGBT athletes without safe space'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
A Team Scotland wheelchair basketball player says it is "really important" to support gay athletes "who don't have that safe space in their own country".
More than half of the 54 countries competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have laws against same sex relationships.
Jude Hamer was speaking with her partner, Birmingham Paralympic rowing champion Lauren Rowles, who watched her in action in the city.