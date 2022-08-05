Commonwealth Games volunteers 'doing a fantastic job'
Volunteers at the Commonwealth Games have created the atmosphere and "the vibrancy" for the event, Birmingham City Council says.
A total of 14,000 have been recruited to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Council leader Ian Ward said they had turned this year's spectacle into the "most successful Commonwealth Games ever, selling 1.4 million tickets".
Volunteers and people attending the action have been speaking to the BBC.