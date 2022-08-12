Commonwealth Games show Birmingham 'can mobilise people for Eurovision'
Birmingham is one of seven British cities on the shortlist to host next year's Eurovision.
Eurovision broadcaster and commentator Lisa-Jayne Lewis believes it is one of the favourites to win the honour, alongside Liverpool and Glasgow.
She said the recent Commonwealth Games show the city is "brilliant" at mobilising people for large-scale events.
Birmingham also claims to be home to the UK's largest Ukrainian population outside London.