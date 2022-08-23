The sister of a murdered teenager says she got the news after reading an Instagram post.

Yordanos Brhane, 19, was stabbed to death in Birmingham in July 2021 by 26-year-old Halefom Weldeyohannes, from Sheffield.

Kisanet Brhane said her sister, who had been granted refugee status in the UK, had spent three years seeking asylum in Europe after fleeing Eritrea in 2017 and had finally found happiness.

She had been in regular contact with Yordanos, but was alerted to the news of her death after a police appeal for information was posted on the social media platform.