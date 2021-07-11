The partner of a Bhangra star who died in July says he will be "remembered as a legend".

Balwinder Safri, from Birmingham, who first achieved success in the 1990s with the Safri Boyz band, had heart surgery in April and fell into a coma.

He regained consciousness in July and was moved to a rehab clinic, but died a few days later.

His partner, Nikki Davitt, pointed to the legacy "he's carried", while his step-daughter, Priya Kumari, said it "wasn't just the older generation", he was "with the younger generation too".