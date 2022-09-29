The prime minister Liz Truss has been outlining a vision for formal "investment zones" to create opportunities for people in "left-behind" areas, including parts of the West Midlands.

She says by changing investment rules locally, the private sector can be encourage to invest in and boost the places.

In making the case, Mrs Truss was challenged by BBC West Midlands political editor Elizabeth Glinka, who asked whether tax reliefs would effectively replace a former vision for such places which involved boosting infrastructure, including the high street experience and public transport.

The prime minister said it was about both, with the investment zone plan designed to "turbo-charge" growth and "do things faster".

But there has been criticism from areas neighbouring those promised zone status, who say they will see investment sucked in across their borders, leaving they themselves behind.